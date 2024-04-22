Fetch.ai Price Hits $2.46 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $212.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00003695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00059038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,470,137 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.