Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 658,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

