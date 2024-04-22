First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.98 million. Research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

