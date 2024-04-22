First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.27. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 4,650,866 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.