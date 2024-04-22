First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $26,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 351,227 shares during the period.

UCON stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.28. 257,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,686. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

