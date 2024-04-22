FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. 1,302,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,080. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,473,000 after buying an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

