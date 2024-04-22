Fiserv (FI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.550-8.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.55-8.70 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $148.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.