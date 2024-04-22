Flare (FLR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.10 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Flare has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $10.10 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,612,781,712 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,612,784,528.63462 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03382949 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $8,960,664.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

