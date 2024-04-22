Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $47.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.39. 289,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

