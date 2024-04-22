FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

