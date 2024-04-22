FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in FormFactor by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 240.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

