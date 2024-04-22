Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 446,455 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,455 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 9.79% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,094 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

