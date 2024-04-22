Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Up 1.0 %

EIX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. 1,436,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

