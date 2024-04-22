Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 6,476 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,308 shares of company stock valued at $18,356,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,373. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.