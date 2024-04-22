Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. 5,130,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,184. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

