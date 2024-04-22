Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,692,000 after acquiring an additional 101,256 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. 35,582,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,341,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

