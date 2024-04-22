Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,529,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

