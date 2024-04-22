Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,005,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 885,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 775,135 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. 1,351,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.