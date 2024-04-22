Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $143.07. 2,624,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,682. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

