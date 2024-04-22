Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 34,745 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,344. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on Equitable

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.