Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 11,443 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 772,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after purchasing an additional 172,431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.99. 505,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,732. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

