Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 13,154 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,281. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

