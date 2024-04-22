Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.