Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

