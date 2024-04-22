Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $124,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $119.13. 2,030,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.