Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,235 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

