Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Artesian Resources worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 153.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

ARTNA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,865. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $359.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Artesian Resources

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

