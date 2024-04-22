Foundry Partners LLC Buys 30,696 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hudbay Minerals worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 122,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 206,601 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

HBM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 583,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.