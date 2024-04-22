Foundry Partners LLC Buys 640 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ODC traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

