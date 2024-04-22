Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 212,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 367.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.34. 92,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.14. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

