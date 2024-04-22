Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 36.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OSK traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

View Our Latest Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.