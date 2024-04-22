Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ABG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,996. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

