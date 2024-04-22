Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Danaos worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaos by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.70 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 59.19%. Analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

