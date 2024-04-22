Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,096 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 1,019,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after buying an additional 820,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 336,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,979. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

