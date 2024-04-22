Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,505 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. 38,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

