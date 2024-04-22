Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Berry by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berry by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 145,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $652.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

