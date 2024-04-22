Foundry Partners LLC Invests $4.04 Million in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of WaFd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WaFd by 22.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.