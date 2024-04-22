Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 27,507 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SMART Global worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SMART Global by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SGH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 294,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,730. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $889.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

