Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. 39,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,072. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

