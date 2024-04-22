Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,112. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.98 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Northeast Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.