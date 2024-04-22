Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $70,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MUR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. 240,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,761. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.