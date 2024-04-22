Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 517,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.