Frank Calabria Sells 21,000 Shares of Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Frank Calabria sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.60 ($6.19), for a total transaction of A$201,600.00 ($130,064.52).

Frank Calabria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Frank Calabria 73,278 shares of Origin Energy stock.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

About Origin Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

