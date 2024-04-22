Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.25

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 46567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 23.96%.

In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Freedom by 37,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Freedom by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Freedom by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

