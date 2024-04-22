Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 564,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

FCX traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 7,120,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681,797. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

