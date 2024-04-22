Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRSH

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.3 %

Freshworks stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.