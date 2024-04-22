FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

