Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FUSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

FUSN opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

