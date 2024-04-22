G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

G6 Materials Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.41 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 186.74%.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

