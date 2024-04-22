Games for a Living Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and $1.15 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,059,277,848 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,059,277,848.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.02892315 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,157,059.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

